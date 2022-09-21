Sammy Guevara Threatens to Leave AEW Over Hostile Fan Response

Sammy Guevara’s tenure with All Elite Wrestling could be about to come to an end, at least according to the Spanish God himself.

Guevara joined AEW in February 2019, making him one of the first wrestlers to sign with the promotion.

Since then, he has become a record-tying three-time AEW TNT Champion, and worked in the stables the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Threatening to Leave

Guevara has become a star in AEW, but he may soon be seeking his exit from the company.

Speaking on his latest vlog, the Spanish God addressed his future with the company, blaming hostile fans for his possible abrupt departure (via Sportskeeda.)

“Maybe I should go away, maybe this is it for me. I had a nice ride, and maybe I need to go away to get y’all [fans] to appreciate me, ’cause that’s what you guys do.” Sammy Guevara.

Guevara also made reference to Cody Rhodes, a fellow three-time AEW TNT Champion, who left in February after years of a mixed response in AEW.

“That’s what you did to Cody [Rhodes.] While he was in AEW, you hated him and then he went to WWE and you guys love him now.“ Sammy Guevara.

These comments come after Guevara teased that things were “coming to an end” in a cryptic tweet.

Despite this threat, Guevara’s recent comments come just one week after he said how he enjoys AEW and is planning to stay.

AEW Departures

Cody Rhodes isn’t the only name to leave AEW this year, as multiple names have ended their tenures with the promotion.

Stu Grayson and Alan Angels have both left AEW this year after working as part of the Dark Order.

In August, it was reported that Bobby Fish’s contract would not be renewed.

Earlier this month, Malakai Black was granted a conditional release from his contract, and is rumored to be considering a WWE return.