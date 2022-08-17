High Flying Star ‘Banned’ From NXT 2.0

Former NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar has been ‘banned’ from NXT 2.0 after losing a match on this week’s Heatwave special.

The former King Cuerno had been feuding with Tony D’Angelo and his faction in recent times. The two were set for an All or Nothing Street Fight at the show.

The stipulation for this bout was that if Escobar wins, then Legado Del Fantasma will be free from the D’Angelo family. However, if he loses, then he will have to leave the development brand.

The match featured a lot of interference. The ending of the bout saw D’Angelo accidentally hitting Elektra Lopez.

Both Tony and Santos then grabbed a crowbar and brass knuckles, respectively. Though D’Angelo managed to hit Escobar first and pinned him for victory.

Santos Escobar has been a part of the WWE roster since 2019. He made his official in-ring debut in February 2020 and has been a featured star of the brand ever since.

There is no word yet on what the company is planning for the future of the high-flying star. There is obvious speculation that he could be headed to the main roster now that Triple H has taken over the creative.