AEW Star On William Regal Situation: ‘Everyone Has An Opinion On That’

The confusion over William Regal‘s status with AEW and future in the wrestling world has been the trending topic among fans. AEW star Saraya claims that his decision to leave the promotion is about how he feels.

The former Diva’s Champion recently had an interview with Metro. Among other things, she also commented on the situation with the former NXT GM.

Saraya mentioned how everyone seems to have an opinion on Regal’s decision to leave AEW. According to her, it’s doesn’t have to do with anything that happened backstage:

“Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it doesn’t have anything to do with anything backstage, it’s to do with how he feels. Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him!”

‘It Doesn’t Matter’

It’s expected that William Regal would return to WWE once he is free of his AEW contract. While Saraya didn’t confirm these reports, she mentioned that Regal should be able to do whatever he wants:

“Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life.

He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!”

How do you feel about William Regal potentially returning to WWE in near future? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.