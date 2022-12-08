William Regal Explains Why He Turned on Blackpool Combat Club

Several weeks ago at Full Gear, William Regal slid MJF his brass knucks to cost Jon Moxley the AEW World Championship. The following Wednesday, Mox had to be stopped from beating up Regal.

Last week on Dynamite, MJF turned on Regal with his own brass knucks. We still didn’t have answers from Regal to answer the question, “Why Regal Why?”

Regal Teaches One Final Lesson

(AEW)

Tonight, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta had a match and were accompanied by Moxley. Danielson was nowhere to be found (and Moxley didn’t mention him in his promo). While celebrating their win, Tony Schiavone told them he had a video from their former leader.

Regal said if they were seeing the video, something bad has happened to him. He helped MJF win so he’d have a target on his back and to teach the Blackpool Combat Club on final lesson. A few months ago, he came to the conclusion that the veterans of BCC didn’t him anymore.

“I knew they wouldn’t let me go, but I needed to show them why they don’t need me. And I needed to show them what they could teach Wheeler to be the best professional wrestler in the world because they’ve all got that capability. But, you have to lead by example. Hopefully — and I know he will because Jon Moxley’s a very calculated man; he’ll understand this — the reason I did what I did and to lead by example was to teach you the final thing that I could ever teach you, always stay one step ahead and make sure you have eyes in the back of your head. I’m Blackpool Combat Club until the day I die.”

On the media call today, Tony Khan explained that Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son, NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey. Regal will be with AEW through the holidays and then will be released.