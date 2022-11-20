Saraya Says Baker “Carried” Her Through the Whole Feud

After her first match back in five years, Saraya had high praise for her first opponent in Britt Baker.

“She carried me through the whole thing”

.@Saraya makes her return to the ring right now at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!



?https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/HVqOg6aLfX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Saraya joined the post-Full Gear media scrum and was effusive in her praise for Baker. She said, quite bluntly, that, “Britt carried me through the whole thing.” She said she thought they had a really good in-ring promo during the build to the match, and credited Baker for her work.

Baker was also tasked with giving the go-home promo on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, helping to put the final sell on the personal feud and Saraya’s return match.

Saraya defeated Baker after hitting her finisher, the elevated DDT that used to be called the Ram-Paige in WWE. She survived a Lockjaw attempt and went over clean.

Even though it’s only been one match, it stands to reason that Saraya’s star power immediately put her in line for a title shot at new AEW Interim Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter, who is also associated with Baker. Regardless, this is probably not the last time Saraya will meet Baker.