Saraya Wins Her First Match Back Since 2017 at AEW Full Gear

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, stepped foot inside of the squared circle for a pro wrestling match for the first time since December 2017 at AEW Full Gear when she battled Britt Baker.

The singles match happened at the pay-per-view event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It featured Baker targeting Saraya’s neck throughout the match while Saraya was trying to fight from underneath. Baker with a neck breaker then a stomp for 2. Saraya went over with her finisher.

Saraya made her promotional debut at the Dynamite: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. Due to spinal stenosis, Saraya hasn’t wrestled since 2017. WWE didn’t sign her to a new deal a few months ago, and she went on the free agent market in early July. AEW made contact with her shortly after she was a free agent.Saraya has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with AEW.

On the November 9th edition of Dynamite, Saraya confirmed he has been 100% cleared, saying that AEW was her house. This led to a promo battle between Saraya and Baker with Baker saying that she didn’t recall Saraya laying one single brick in AEW. Saraya noted that she fought tough battles publicly and has been wrestling for far longer than Baker.

Saraya accused Baker of getting every opportunity handed to her by AEW President Tony Khan. Saraya ended the segment by announcing the match for Full Gear.