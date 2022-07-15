Sasha Banks’ Asking Price for Appearances Revealed

Sasha Banks‘ fee for non-wrestling appearances has been revealed.

Banks has become a hot ticket in the world of wrestling. She and Naomi shook things up in a major way when they walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May.

The two were expected to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine Bianca Belair‘s challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Creative differences led to the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions walking out.

It’s been reported that Sasha is gone from WWE but the company has yet to make an announcement.

Sasha Banks’ Appearance Fee

Fightful reports that Sasha Banks has an asking price of $30,000 for non-wrestling appearances.

The report notes that this fee is on par with Sting‘s but lower than that of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Goldberg.

Sasha will be attending this year’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. She is being advertised by her real name, Mercedes Varnado.

It’s been reported that Sasha has told those who have inquired that she will not be taking any wrestling-related bookings until Jan. 1, 2023.

It looks like Sasha will have quite a while to rest her body before getting back inside the ring.