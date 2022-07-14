Update on Sasha Banks’ In-Ring Future

Sasha Banks has been a hot topic over the last few months and there is some info on her in-ring status.

Back in May, Sasha and Naomi left an episode of Monday Night Raw. The two had been booked for a six-pack challenge that night. The winner would’ve received a shot at Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Reports claimed that Naomi was scheduled to win the number one contender match.

Sasha and Naomi ended up having creative differences with company officials and ultimately walked out, leaving their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles behind.

Latest on Sasha Banks

(via WWE)

Sasha Banks and Naomi were officially suspended by WWE back in May. Since that time, reports have surfaced claiming that Sasha has been released by the company.

Sasha was recently announced for this year’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo under her real name, Mercedes Varnado. Other names such as Mick Foley, Lita, and Trish Stratus will also be attending and are advertised as WWE legends.

As for Sasha, she is being promoted separately from WWE.

In an update, Fightful is reporting that while Sasha Banks is taking non-wrestling bookings, she will not be doing anything wrestling-related for a while.

The report notes that all wrestling-related organizers who inquired have been told that Sasha will not be taking any bookings until Jan. 1, 2023.