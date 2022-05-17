Sasha Banks Recalls Being Told She was “Just a Good Hand” in NXT

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks has called being told she was “just a good hand” a defining moment in her career.

Banks joined WWE in 2012 and was assigned to NXT, becoming one of the brand’s most popular female Superstars before her 2015 call-up to the main roster.

Appearing on Cold As Balls With Kevin Hart, Banks recalled her first months in NXT and the writer who said WWE didn’t see her as a headline act.

“I wasn’t really getting used. A writer came up to me and told me that I was just a good hand. ‘A good hand.'” Sasha Banks

When asked, Banks said she would not disclose the writer’s identity but said she used it as motivation to be the best.

“The Boss” listed several of her accolades, including her multiple championship reigns and Hart jokingly referred to her as “Cocky Cathy.”

Hart added that Banks’ accomplishments are impressive and asked if she believes she gets the respect she deserves.

“I feel like I definitely get the respect I deserve in WWE. To be a woman and to main event, wake up, that wouldn’t be possible [before].” Sasha Banks

Banks is in her third reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion but handed the titles to John Laurinaitis before walking out of Raw this week.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.