WWE Issues Statement On Sasha Banks & Naomi Leaving Raw Early

WWE has responded to the actions of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were scheduled to compete on the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. They were to participate in a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Things went awry when Sasha had creative differences with Vince McMahon, which was first reported by PWInsider.

Sasha Banks made her exit after Vince wouldn’t budge on her suggestion for a change in plans. Naomi ended up leaving the arena as well, which confused many as PWInsider reported that she was scheduled to win the six-pack challenge.

The match ended up being changed to singles action between Asuka and Becky Lynch. The two competed for a title shot against Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell on June 5.

WWE has issued the following statement on what transpired on Raw:

“When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

“During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

“They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents —even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence.

“Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.

“We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.”