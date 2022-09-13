Sasha Banks Says Modeling Debut Felt Like Her ‘First Wrestling Match All Over Again’

Sasha Banks is using her time away from wrestling to fulfil her other dreams, including walking down the runway at the New York Fashion week.

The Boss spoke to Page Six about her modeling debut. She first mentioned how she grew up watching all Victoria’s Secret girls and she always dreamt of being on a runaway.

Speaking about her experience on the ramp, Banks compared it to her first wrestling match. She claimed that she was back to being the new girl again:

“It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again! I’m back to being the new girl. It felt like everyone was like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s taking my spot?’

But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing” said Sasha Banks, “Because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space.”

The former women’s champion claimed that she was very nervous before going out but she called her guardian angles. She then felt like she had her own personal wings.

Sasha Banks was believed to have agreed to a new WWE deal as of a few weeks ago. There hasn’t been any update on her WWE status since.