Sasha Banks & Naomi Walk the Runway at New York Fashion Week

Sasha Banks and Naomi have not made their rumored return yet but they’re keeping their tag team intact and making appearances everywhere they can.

The latest sighting of the former women’s tag champions came at the New York Fashion Week. Both the wrestling stars walked the ramp as models:

Both Sasha Banks and Naomi have been absent from the wrestling world since their infamous walkout from Raw back in May.

The duo were considered to be done with the company, and they had even gotten their releases, until the WWE regime changed.

After Triple H took over the creative control of the company, it was reported that the former tag champs were open to a WWE return.

Later reports claimed that the two parties had agreed on a new deal and Banks’ and Naomi’s return was only a matter of time.

WWE announced the tournament to crown the new Women’s Tag Team champions in the midst of all this. The tournament was won by Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

It was believed that both Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to TV shortly after this tournament concludes since they never officially lost the titles. However, they haven’t made their return so far.