Sasha Banks Wants to Own the IP of her Characters

Mercedes Varnado is no stranger to playing characters, both in and out of the ring.

In WWE, she’s known as Sasha Banks, the multi-time Women’s Champion, while outside of wrestling, Varnado is perhaps best known for her character Koska Reeves in Disney Plus hit ‘The Mandalorian.

Controlling her Characters

Recently, Sasha Banks spoke about wanting to branch out into other forms of entertainment, including music.

While it may be a while before the Boss is on the Top 40 charts, Banks plans on ensuring that what she does is her own property.

Speaking to the Ahch-To podcast, Banks spoke about her media plans, and how she wishes to own the Intellectual Property of her characters (via Fightful.)

“We’re always portraying different characters in every different moment of our time. For me, it’s really just owning my own IP [Intellectual Property] and owning the character behind the character and really defining, who is the character that is playing the character. It’s really just finding yourself. When it comes to even wrestling, that’s a character that I come up with.”

At this time, there’s no word on any other characters Banks hopes to portray in the future, though she has told fans to “stay tuned.”

Returning to WWE?

Sasha Banks is still with WWE, but hasn’t been seen since walking out of the May 16, 2022, episode of Raw.

Despite the belief that she and Naomi were done with the company, there has been renewed hope that the pair will return in this post-Vince McMahon era of the company.

