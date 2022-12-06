Sasha Banks’ Latest Trademark Covers ‘Performances by an Actor or Musician’

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has secured some interesting trademarks that provide some insight into her future plans. The trademarks were registered on behalf of her company, Soulnado, Inc., which was formed in August 2022.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office database, Soulnado, Inc. filed to trademark the following names on November 10:

Mercedes Mone’

Mone’ Talks

Bank Mone’

Statement Maker

The filings are clearly not WWE-related. The trademarks are listed for categories such as jewelry, decals, clothing, action figures, and entertainment services.

Performances by an Actor or Musician

Last week (December 1), she applied to trademark her real name, Mercedes Varnado.

The ‘Goods and Services’ usage description provides some interesting clues about what she’s planning for her professional career. There are some references to wrestling, but most of the description covers ‘live performances by an actor or musician.’

Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician;

Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor;

Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician;

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests;

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer;

Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician;

Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances;

Last month, Banks posted a cryptic video that teased, “there’s going to be something so f***ing crazy coming” in the very near future.

She recently completed work on her first feature film.