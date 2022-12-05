Sasha Banks Lands Her First Movie Role

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has landed her first movie role.

Details are scarce, but she previously noted that she was filming in her hometown of Boston. Banks tweeted on Sunday afternoon: “Just wrapped my first movie in #Bosston.”

Just wrapped my first movie in #Bosston ?? — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 4, 2022

Last week, “The Boss” attended a Celtics game when they took on the Heat.

Sasha Banks pulled up to the Heat-Celtics game ? pic.twitter.com/zrEPc7fzgd — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 1, 2022

Sasha Banks in Hollywood

While this is Banks’ first film role, she isn’t new to Hollywood. In 2020, she set the internet ablaze when she appeared in two episodes of Disney’s The Mandolorian. She played Koska Reeves.

Banks left WWE this past May, but is still training. Last month, it was revealed that she had been training with Juventud Guerrera in Mexico. While in Mexico, she was spotted backstage at a non-televised WWE show.

In her time away from wrestling, she has walked in New York Fashion Week for the first time alongside Naomi. Her CBD company with former WWE Superstar, Kalisto, won an award.

This is a developing story.