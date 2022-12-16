WWE Believes Sasha Banks has Peaked as a Wrestler (Report)

Sasha Banks and WWE were nowhere close to reaching a deal as the promotion no longer see potential in her, the Wrestling Observer Newletter reports.

This month, it was reported that Banks will appear for New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4.

The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion hasn’t appeared for WWE since walking out of the May 16, Raw over a creative dispute.

Negotiations

For months, it was believed that Banks and WWE would reach an agreement that would facilitate her return to the promotion.

The Observer reports that the two sides were not close on money and that the only deal reached in the summer was for her to leave.

Banks did return to the negotiating table after Vince McMahon’s retirement in July, and despite belief of a “done deal” at the time, the two remained far apart on money.

Horsewomen

It is unclear how much exactly Banks was seeking from WWE, but the Observer writes that it was a number close to the levels of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

WWE at the time did not see Banks as somebody who would be on top for the next five years, and instead, believe that she has already peaked as a wrestler.

The company acknowledged that if they did bring her back, there would be a ‘honeymoon’ period of fan support for her, but believed that would not be long-lasting.

It is believed within WWE that Banks could make a fine singles or tag champion, but she is far from a name WWE can build a women’s division around.

Dave Meltzer writes that New Japan cannot afford to pay anywhere close to her WWE deal, but that she will earn more per appearance than for WWE.