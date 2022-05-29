Saturday Night Results: GCW, REVOLVER, NJPW STRONG, Warrior Wrestling, Prestige (5/28)

Last night, various independent promotions hosted Saturday night shows. Game Changer Wrestling, Wrestling REVOLVER, NJPW STRONG, Warrior Wrestling, and Prestige Wrestling all presented events on May 28.

We have compiled results for the five independent shows below along with ways to stream them, if possible.

Wrestling REVOLVER

Wrestling REVOLVER hosted its Vegas Vacation event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event took place on May 28 at Silver Nugget Casino. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $10.99.

Wrestling REVOLVER Vegas Vacation Results

Scramble Match : Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, Anthony Greene, Cole Radrick, ASF, & Bodhi

: Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne, Anthony Greene, Cole Radrick, ASF, & Bodhi Billie Starkz defeated Shazza McKenzie

REVOLVER Remix Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) defeated Kenny King

Fatal Four-Way : Crash Jaxon defeated Alexander Hammerstone, Kal Jak, & Willie Mack

: Crash Jaxon defeated Alexander Hammerstone, Kal Jak, & Willie Mack Effy defeated Dan The Dad

Josh Alexander defeated ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

Vegas Street Fight: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Jacobs

IMPACT Digital Media Championship : Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona (c)

: Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona (c) REVOLVER World Championship – Anything Goes Match: JT Dunn defeated Chris Bey (c)

NJPW STRONG

NJPW aired its most recent episode of NJPW STRONG on NJPW World. The event aired on May 28, but April 10 at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

NJPW STRONG Results

Misterioso, BATEMAN, & Barrett Brown defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Fred Yehi

David Finlay defeated Blake Christian

Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste

Warrior Wrestling

Warrior Wrestling hosted its Warrior Wrestling 22 event in St. Louis, Missouri. The event took place on May 28 at Gateway Convention Center. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $19.99.

Warrior Wrestling 22 Results

Warhorse def. Adam Brooks

Camaro Jackson def. Mike Outlaw

Alex Coughlin def. Yuya Uemura

Dragon Bane def. Alpha Wolf

KC Navarro def. Mike Bennett

Three-Way Match : Lance Archer def. Dante Leon and Myron Reed

: Lance Archer def. Dante Leon and Myron Reed Deonna Purazzo def. Tootie Lynn

Jeff Cobb def. Jonah

Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship Match : Athena (c) def. Janai Kai

: Athena (c) def. Janai Kai Davey Richards def. Brian Cage

Game Changer Wrestling

Game Changer Wrestling hosted its GCW Downward Spiral event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event took place on May 28 at Silver Nugget Casino. The event aired live on FITE TV. The full stream is available for purchase on VOD now for $13.99.

GCW Downward Spiral Results

Scramble Match : Guy Steele def. Marcus Mathers, Jimmy Lloyd, The Rotation, Titus Alexander and Matt Vandagriff

: Guy Steele def. Marcus Mathers, Jimmy Lloyd, The Rotation, Titus Alexander and Matt Vandagriff Allie Katch, Billie Starkz and Sandra Moone def. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)

Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey

Matt Cardona def. Blake Christian

Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco and ASF

EFFY def. Kevin Blackwood

Dark Sheik def. Jai Vidal

Johnny GameChanger def. Joey Janela

Deathmatch: Rina Yamashita and Cole Radrick def. John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon

WELCOME BACK TO THE STATES RINA YAMASHITA!!! #GCWSPIRAL pic.twitter.com/LR6foLKhQT — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 29, 2022

Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling hosted its Prestige Roseland 3 – Tag 1 event in Portland, Oregon. The event took place on May 28 at Roseland Theater. The event aired live on IWTV.

Prestige Roseland 3 – Tag 1 Results

Jack Evans def. Rey Horus.

Ethan HD def. Scotty 2 Hotty.

Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Derrick Shaw & JAIDEN.

Taya Valkyrie def. Willow Nightingale.

Street Fight: Sonico def. MV Young, AKIRA and Drexl

Miyu Yamashita def. Masha Slamovich.

PRESTIGE Wrestling Tag Team Championships Match: C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) (c) def. Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini)

Alex Shelley def. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor.

TJPW International Princess Championship Match: Maki Itoh (c) def. Mia Yim