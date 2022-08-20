Scarlett Describes Her Experience Working For Triple H

Many people have called Triple H the best boss they have worked for. According to Scarlett, he is someone who is very accessible and a boss that she is very comfortable sharing ideas with.

Both Karrion Kross and his wife recently appeared on After The Bell podcast. They talked about things such as their reaction to WWE release and return.

When asked about working for Triple H, Scarlett explained that he is someone who actually loves wrestling. With him, you always feel like you’re in great hands:

“Sometimes you feel, as a woman you feel very shut down, you don’t feel comfortable talking to boss about certain ideas. Hunter is always there a text away. We just messaged him yesterday with certain ideas and certain character arcs and storylines, things like that.

It feels great to be able to have that kind of relationship with a boss who is accessible that way. You actually feel like he loves wrestling.” said Scarlett, “He actually loves wrestling. He wants to make the best show possible. So you just feel like you’re in great hands all the times.”

The former NXT duo were split up when they were brought up to the main roster during their initial run. Vince McMahon changed the gimmick of Kross and released the duo in November last year, only a few months after their call-up.

Triple H brought the two back not long after taking over the WWE creative earlier this month. Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been paired back, and they are now feuding with Drew McIntyre.