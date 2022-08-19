Karrion Kross Reveals His Reaction To WWE Return

Karrion Kross had strived to become a WWE star from the moment he stepped foot in a wrestling ring. So it was a heart-breaking experience for him when he finally got the opportunity but it didn’t turn out the way he expected. Thankfully for Kross, things have changed very quickly. According to the former NXT champion, finally getting the chance to showcase his talent in WWE is pretty incredible.

Both Kross and Scarlett recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Among other things they talked about their WWE release and return. When asked how he felt upon his comeback, Karrion Kross said that it’s hard to put in words:

“It’s really hard to find the words man. To want something so bad and then to have to accept that that’s not a reality anymore. Then to get a call one day out of the blue, and to be offered everything you were striving for. It’s pretty incredible.” – Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross had a successful NXT career after signing with the company in February 2020. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t translate into a successful main roster run. Vince McMahon did not see potential in his NXT gimmick. Both him and Scarlett were released in November 2021 after a lackluster run on Raw.

Things have changed since then. He is one of the first people Triple H has brought back after taking over creative. Kross has not only gotten his old gimmick back but he has been presented as a monster since day 1.

You can relive Kross’ WWE return below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription