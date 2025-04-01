Scott Steiner Explains Why His ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Transformation Was Necessary

When Scott Steiner transformed into “Big Poppa Pump” in the late 1990s, it wasn’t just a gimmick, it was a matter of career survival. Sitting own with Casual Conversations, the wrestling legend pulled back the curtain on what led him to become one of the most unforgettable characters in wrestling history.

“I knew I had to be different from Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. They were the cool guys in the NWO, and Hogan had his thing too. I had to go the other way.”

The result was a bombastic character full of arrogance, intensity, and unpredictability. Steiner packed on a notable amount of muscle and cut his hair short in addition to bleaching it. From the chainmail headdress to his infamous “holler if you hear me” catchphrase, Steiner’s reinvention was both theatrical and authentic.

“I just kept throwing stuff against the wall to see what would work. And I had the most fun of anyone.”

His promos, many of which went viral in the early 2000s, were completely unscripted—a rarity in today’s wrestling world. This led to some infamous moments including taking aim at Ric Flair multiple times on the mic.

“People can tell when you’re being authentic,” he said. “I wasn’t memorizing lines. I was entertaining myself.”

Steiner’s ability to stand out during WCW’s ultra-competitive main event era helped him carve a permanent place in wrestling history. Big Poppa Pump wasn’t just an act for the former WCW World Champion, it was an attitude, built on years of frustration, creative freedom, and a whole lot of confidence.