Scott Steiner Praises Paul Heyman’s Influence on Bron Breakker

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner has nothing but praise for his nephew, Bron Breakker, and believes his rise to the top is just getting started.

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Shaquille Mahjouri on Shak Wrestling, Steiner reflected on Breakker’s path—and why he believes the Intercontinental Champion is poised for the main event.

“He’s probably ahead of the game right now,” Steiner said. “He used to ride his bike over to my house to do interviews on me. So he’s been doing it for so long—even though he’s only been seen on TV for what, two years now?”

Paul Heyman’s Influence on Bron Breakker

Steiner also highlighted the impact of veteran Paul Heyman, who’s taken a hands-on role in Breakker’s development.

“Having him in his corner is second to none… Paul’s very smart. He gives good advice,” Steiner said. “We’ve known Paul for a long time, and I appreciate him helping my nephew out.”

WrestleMania Vegas

As Breakker prepares for his WrestleMania debut, Steiner noted the emotional resonance: it’ll take place in Las Vegas—just like the Steiner Brothers’ first WrestleMania.

“It’s going to be great… Our first WrestleMania was in Vegas, and now it’s his. That’s pretty cool.”

With wrestling roots that run deep and guidance from some of the industry’s sharpest minds, Steiner believes Breakker’s trajectory is clear: