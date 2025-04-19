129.2%! – Bron Breakker Uses Steiner Math To Guarantee WrestleMania Win

Bron Breakker’s WrestleMania debut will see him defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. While the odds are seemingly against the champion, Breakker has guaranteed a victory using some familiar math.

At the WWE WrestleMania 41 kick-off event, Breakker vowed to win at WrestleMania 41 and used verbiage instantly recognizable to fans of his uncle Scott.

“They say that all men are created equal, but if you look at this Fatal Four Way match and the members in it, you’ll see that statement is not true. Normally, I’d have a 25% chance of winning, but I’m a badass and that statement is not true. See, Dominik Mysterio knows that he can’t beat me, so he’s not even gonna try—so I got a 50% chance of winning right out of the gate. “Now you add Penta to the equation, and Penta is an incredible superstar, but Penta is scared of me. He’s scared of the dog, so he’s got half of 25% chance of winning at best. You add that to my already 50% chance of winning—I got a 62.5% chance of winning. “Then you add Finn Bálor to the equation. Now, Bálor’s record at WrestleMania is 1 in 3, which means he’s got a 33.3% chance of winning. He’s got a 66.7% chance of losing. You add that to my already 62.5% chance of winning—I got a 129.2% chance of winning!“

With 129.2% chance of victory, Breakker is guaranteed to walk out of WrestleMania as the Intercontinental Champion, at least according to him. Now though, it’ll be up to Breakker to prove his sums are correct inside Allegiant Stadium.