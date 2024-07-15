Scott Steiner Claims He Never Failed A Drug Test

Is Scott Steiner, ‘Big Poppa Pump’ all natural? The WWE Hall of Famer wants you to do the math on it.

A&E aired the WWE Legends Biography on The Steiner Brothers and during the episode, Scott Steiner discussed the notion that he used steroids. Steiner pushed back, stating that, “You can make all the accusations you want. I’ve never failed a drug test.” Steiner said he made a concerted effort to make the transformation from Scottie to ‘Freakzilla’ in 1998.

“Take that information and do what you want with it. When I made the transition from Steiner Brothers to Big Poppa Pump, I wanted to get in the best shape I possibly could. A lot of strict diet. Once you are leaner, you’re naturally going to look bigger.”

During a previous interview with Slam Sports, Steiner noted that he was asked to take a drug test back in 2003. Steiner says that he told WWE to take him and Triple H in a limosuine and the two can take a test together. “They never asked again,” Steiner said laughing.

Both Rick and Scott Steiner were inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame back in 2022. Steiner was greatly known for his main event run in the late days of WCW, but did have a program with Triple H when he eventually made his way over into the WWE.

H/t to Fightful for the transcription.