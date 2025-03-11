Scott Steiner: Harvard Professor Proved Math Promo Is Correct

Of all of Scott Steiner’s many promos in wrestling, few stand out (for better or worse) than his ‘Steiner Math’ promo ahead of TNA Sacrifice 2008. On the Insight podcast, Steiner shared the origins of the infamous speech.

“I just thought about it. I knew maybe an hour before I start thinking about it, they told me I had to do an interview.”

A graduate of a highly educated university (the University of Michigan) Steiner claimed the promo, which guaranteed him a 141 2/3% chance of victory, made sense. Fans don’t just have to take Steiner’s word for it, as an alleged Harvard professor on X (fka Twitter) agrees.

“There’s a Harvard professor, I don’t know, because everything you read on Twitter is 100% true, right? So he checked the numbers said, yeah, they added up.”

Whoever this Harvard professor is, they may want to get their qualifications checked. Despite the math proving Steiner was guaranteed to win the triple-threat at TNA Sacrifice, he came up short against World Champion Samoa Joe in a match that included Frankie Kazarian.

Almost 17 years later, Steiner’s promo remains a hit with fans, showing the unpredictable and often hilarious side of the WWE Hall of Famer. To this day, Steiner continues to be a larger-than-life name in wrestling with a legacy that can’t be subtracted from.