Sean Waltman Comments On Potentially Joining WWE Creative

Sean Waltman is happy with his life as it is and he doesn’t want to take a stressful position in the WWE creative team even if it’s under his buddy Triple H.

The former WWE star recently appeared on ADFreeShows. He talked about a number of things including a potential role in the creative team of WWE.

Waltman explained that he is happy making sporadic appearances for the company every now and then and live stress-free the rest of the time:

“No. I’d like to just come in once in a while, like we’re doing on October 10 at Barclays, do little appearances like that. I go and do these Comic Cons and different appearances several times a month and it’s very stress free and I like how my life is right now.”

The Attitude Era star later mentioned that the backstage environment in wrestling can get pretty combative due to clash of opinions at times, and said that he likes to stay slightly removed from that.

WWE has announced a D-Generation X reunion to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group during the October 10th episode of Raw. Sean Waltman is expected to make an appearance on the show alongside other members of the faction.

Quotes via Fightful