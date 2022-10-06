Several WWE NXT Stars Expected to be Called Up Soon (Report)

Legado del Fantasma could be making their WWE main roster debut soon.

According to a report by Pwinsider.com today, the plan is for Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro & Elektra Lopez) to be part of the SmackDown roster when they make their main roster debut. It was added that they might appear as soon as this Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Their NXT Exit

In August, Escobar was banished from NXT as part of a stipulation of losing to Tony D’Angelo at NXT Heatwave. A week after this show, there was a segment where Escobar picked up the rest of Legado del Fantasma in the parking lot because he wasn’t going to leave NXT without them. Dave Meltzer previously confirmed that Legado del Fantasma was slated for a main roster call-up.

WWE holds this season’s premiere edition of SmackDown on Friday night from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The show will feature a face-to-face confrontation between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his next challenger Logan Paul ahead of their clash at Crown Jewel in November. Also, Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus in a rematch from Clash at the Castle.