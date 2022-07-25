New Details on Shane McMahon’s Controversial Conduct at the Royal Rumble

Earlier this year, Shane McMahon received backlash for his conduct behind the scenes at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Prior to his surprise return at the event (video below), Shane used his influence to make significant changes to the Rumble match, including booking himself stronger over established talent.

Along with that, there were reports that Shane was reportedly acting “unprofessional” at the even, and had even ticked off Brock Lesnar, who went on to win the Rumble.

A new report from Fightful provides new details surrounding the fallout between Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon stemming from the Royal Rumble incident.

Shane McMahon at the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar was said to be very displeased with Shane’s adjustments, so much so that it caught the eye of Vince, who called it the end of the for Shane. As expected it was Vince who made the decision to part-ways with his son, with one source telling the publication that Vince even went as far to say that “Shane would never get another pop in WWE” as long as he was still in charge.

The belief is that Vince was just angry in the moment when he made that declaration and that things could eventually be patched up, but those close to the situation believe that Vince was justified due to Shane’s aforementioned behavior and “unjust” decision making.

Vince McMahon retired just a few days ago, but already, there is a feeling that talent is feeling more comfortable to share information like this Shane McMahon story.