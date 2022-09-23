WWE Hall of Famer Says Shawn Michaels Was a Better Heel than Face

Shawn Michaels wowed fans for decades with his in-ring ability, but was a better heel than a babyface, according to Jim Ross.

Michaels played both roles until 1998, when a back injury would force the multi-time World Champion into retirement.

After four years away and personal development, Michaels would return in 2002, and other than one brief stint in 2005, would spend the rest of his career as a babyface.

Better Heel

Jim Ross worked closely with Shawn Michaels throughout both men’s tenures in WWE, and called some of the Showstopper’s most iconic matches.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his ‘Grilling JR’ podcast, Ross and co-host Conrad Thompson recalled Michaels’ heel work from 1997 and the formation of DX.

“[He’s better as a] Heel. Absolutely. He felt more natural and more organic in his own skin being a heel. It fit him. It did not seem like he was trying to be a bad guy. He was a pr*ck. His character was a pr*ck. He was cocky and undersized in the eyes of some, but his skill set was [incredible.]”

“When you’re an athlete like Shawn Michaels and you’re constantly compared to one guy, Ric Flair, you’ve done a pretty good body of work. Shawn was a natural heel. He’s best suited for that role, and I think like any other talent. he enjoyed his booking.

“Him being a babyface, was a little stretch, because people didn’t trust him. He had been so unpredictable and so forth. But as a heel, that fit him perfectly.”

D-Generation X

Part of Michaels’ 1997 heel run came as the leader of D-Generation X, which initially consisted of himself, Triple H, Chyna, and Rick Rude.

Speaking about Rude, who would leave the group for WCW not long after, Ross questioned the defunct promotion’s decision to bring him in.

“When Rick left, walk-out in the middle of the night kind deal, and showed up on Nitro, I thought it was creative booking. I thought it was bold. But I also thought it was a ‘one-take Jake.’

“How much mileage can you get out of a guy who can’t take bumps? How can you have a top heel, manager, bodyguard, whatever, who can’t take bumps? I haven’t figured that out yet. 25 years later and I still don’t get it.”

Rude had previously told the WWF that he was unable to take bumps, citing a back injury.

