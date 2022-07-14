Shawn Michaels Discusses His Love For Training NXT Talents

WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels is loving his role as a trainer for NXT talents.

“The Heartbreak Kid” recently spoke on “The Bump” and reflected on his role at the WWE Performance Center and how much it means to him. Michaels admits he had the time of his life competing inside of the ring during his day.

However, now, the biggest thing he appreciates is the trust he earns from the young talents he works with today.

“It’s so much more meaningful to me outside of the ring. Again, I got a great deal of joy from performing in my day. Working with these young men and women, I guess the biggest thing is appreciating their trust, and I don’t wanna mess that up.

“I can get emotional about that because they come in here, they’re not sure, they’re hungry, they wanna know the way to get to WrestleMania. I take that trust so incredibly seriously, I don’t wanna betray that. I love coming here to work, it is not hard for me to do this job.”

Michaels certainly has a wealth of knowledge to pass along to the next generation of WWE Superstars. He’s a two-time WWE Hall Of Famer, and for good reason. Michaels has recorded four WWE World Titles, three Intercontinental Titles, two Royal Rumble wins, and so much more.

He’s also part of one of the most famous factions in professional wrestling history, D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels is regarded as one of the best in-ring workers of all time. Now, he’ll pass on his knowledge to tomorrow’s WWE Superstars.

Quotes via Fightful