Shawn Michaels on the Current NXT Product: ‘I Don’t Know That It’s a New Era’

WWE legend Shawn Michaels currently works as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.
NXT is WWE’s developmental brand and has undergone massive changes as of late. The company moved away from the Black & Gold vision of the program and went for a more modern aesthetic with NXT 2.0.
Following Vince McMahon‘s departure and Triple H‘s rise in power, the company recently revealed a new logo for NXT that is similar to the old days on the September 13th episode of the show.
Speaking with Connor Casey of Comicbook, Shawn said that fans shouldn’t expect to see the 2010s version of NXT return and that today’s product is a “hybrid” of the two eras.
Shawn added that the company is committed to bringing back fun to the wrestling business and is excited about developing the stars of tomorrow.
