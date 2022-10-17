Shawn Michaels on the Current NXT Product: ‘I Don’t Know That It’s a New Era’

WWE legend Shawn Michaels currently works as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

NXT is WWE’s developmental brand and has undergone massive changes as of late. The company moved away from the Black & Gold vision of the program and went for a more modern aesthetic with NXT 2.0.

Following Vince McMahon‘s departure and Triple H‘s rise in power, the company recently revealed a new logo for NXT that is similar to the old days on the September 13th episode of the show.

Speaking with Connor Casey of Comicbook, Shawn said that fans shouldn’t expect to see the 2010s version of NXT return and that today’s product is a “hybrid” of the two eras.

I certainly don’t want to undersell anything, but I don’t know that it’s a new era where there’s a big change. Certainly, there was the Black and Gold, there was 2.0 and now we have, I think what I guess is a hybrid. I mean, we don’t want this NXT to really have to be defined as anything other than your NXT, to be perfectly honest. I don’t want this to be Hunter’s or Vince’s or even mine for that matter. This is the NXT that belongs to the men and women of NXT that come through our system and to those passionate and loyal fans that watch us some support us, to be perfectly honest.

Shawn added that the company is committed to bringing back fun to the wrestling business and is excited about developing the stars of tomorrow.

This line of work, the WWE and the wrestling business as a whole was always about fun and enjoyment and entertainment, and that’s what it’s going to get back to. I don’t know if that’s been missing for the last several years, but the one thing that we’re all excited about is that we are looking to kick a— and have a great deal of fun and enjoyment for the years to come.

