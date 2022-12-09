Shawn Michaels Doesn’t Rule Out WWE Legend Wrestling in NXT

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke during a media call to promote NXT Deadline this Saturday night.
During the call, Michaels said he was open to having Sean Waltman (X-Pac) wrestle in NXT in the future. The Heartbreak Kid complimented Waltman on being in the best shape he has been in a long time.
Shawn added that the younger talent would benefit greatly from getting inside the squared circle with Waltman.
H/T: Ringside News
Shawn Michaels Announces New Match Type for NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline will air this Saturday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC) in Orlando.
The premium live event will be headlined by Bron Breakker versus Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship. There will also be men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches at the show.
Shawn Michaels appeared on a recent edition of NXT to explain the rules for the new match type.
- Five superstars will compete in the 25-minute match
- Two superstars will start the match, a new superstar will enter every five minutes
- The superstar with the most falls after 25 minutes wins
- Falls can be won via pinfall, submission or DQ
- One fall is worth one point
- When a superstar loses a fall, they must get out of the ring and sit in a penalty box for 90 seconds
- The superstar who wins the match will become the #1 contender for the men’s or women’s NXT Championship