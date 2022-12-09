Shawn Michaels Doesn’t Rule Out WWE Legend Wrestling in NXT

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke during a media call to promote NXT Deadline this Saturday night.

During the call, Michaels said he was open to having Sean Waltman (X-Pac) wrestle in NXT in the future. The Heartbreak Kid complimented Waltman on being in the best shape he has been in a long time.

I know he has been getting back in there here and there and I got to tell you he’s like in the best shape he’s been in a long, long time. He looks fantastic. Obviously, that would be something I had to, run up the flag pole and everything.

Shawn added that the younger talent would benefit greatly from getting inside the squared circle with Waltman.

Look, the talent would benefit from that so much. I know he has a blast. So that’s an option that we’re allowed to explore, I jump all over it.



But I will. It’s amazing, we’re all buddies and all that stuff like it, but it pales to you guys, but he won’t say anything to me about it. I’ll say we’re all busy trying to work.



We can’t just pick it up and doing it off the cuff like we use to. When we did the panel and everything, he was really focus on helping us out and getting that done.



I got to tell you, that would be awesome. The talent would benefit from that so much, and clearly, we do as a program. If we have Kid do anything with us, that’s a huge plus for NXT.

Shawn Michaels Announces New Match Type for NXT Deadline

NXT Deadline will air this Saturday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC) in Orlando.

The premium live event will be headlined by Bron Breakker versus Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship. There will also be men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches at the show.

Shawn Michaels appeared on a recent edition of NXT to explain the rules for the new match type.