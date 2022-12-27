Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Shawn Spears Says He Won’t Be Back in AEW Any Time Soon

By Michael Reichlin
Shawn Spears

Don’t expect to see Shawn Spears back in All Elite Wrestling any time soon.

The former Pinnacle member has only competed for AEW eight times this year. His record stands at 5-3. Spears made a surprise return back in October, when Dynamite and Rampage took place from his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He and FTR picked up a victory in a six-man tag match against The Embassy’s Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona.

A fan on Twitter asked Spears when he’ll be returning to AEW television. He replied:

“Don’t hold your breath… Not going there anytime soon.”

– Shawn Spears


Spears is married to former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce). The couple are expecting their first child together.

