Fake Randy Orton from WWE SmackDown Revealed

John Cena was ambushed by a fake Randy Orton during the May 9, edition of WWE SmackDown, but floored this doppelganger with an AAA. As Cena posed with his Undisputed WWE Championship though, the self-proclaimed last real champion in WWE was floored by the real Viper.

The fake Orton wasn’t unmasked during the show, but was actually played by WWE NXT’s Shawn Spears. It was the tattoos and body type that gave him away as the former North American Champion’s ink gave the game away.

Spears is currently the leader of The Culling, a faction in NXT that includes Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame. The group has been gaining momentum, and Spears’ appearance on SmackDown could signal a major storyline shift for him moving forward.