Shawn Spears Confronts Ricky Saints on WWE NXT, Citing Burned Bridges

Shawn Spears interrupted an interview between Vic Joseph and Ricky Saints on the March 25, 2025, episode of WWE NXT. The NXT North American Champion took Joseph’s seat and questioned Saints about his absence from The Cullen faction, which includes Spears, Izzi Dame, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen. He attributed Saints’ exclusion to his perceived arrogance, noting that Saints remains unchanged since his departure from WWE a year and a half prior.

Saints asserted his intention to pursue the North American Title. Spears responded by suggesting that Saints is aware of the likely outcome of such a challenge and hinted that, if unsuccessful, Saints could consider returning to his previous endeavors. However, Spears quickly dismissed this notion, remarking that Saints had “burned every bridge,” implying that a return would not be possible.

Saints joined WWE after his contract with All Elite Wrestling expired. He has previously spoken candidly about his departure from AEW and the circumstances that led to his year-long absence from television.

You can watch the heated exchange here: