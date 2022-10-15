Shawn Spears Explains Five-Month Hiatus from AEW Television

A death in the family resulted in Shawn Spears taking several months away from AEW programming, the former WWE Superstar has confirmed.

Spears returned to AEW TV at this week’s Rampage, which took place in his native Canada.

In the main event, Spears teamed with FTR to defeat The Embassy, consisting of Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, and Toa Liona.

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe appeared afterward to clear the ring after the show went off the air.

Spears’ News

After Rampage Spears spoke to the crowd in an emotional address to discuss his five-month absence.

Spears explained to the crowd in Toronto that his mother passed away earlier this year which resulted in his haitus from AEW.

He added that before his mother passed, she was the first person to learn that Spears and his wife Cassie Lee are expecting their first child.

Prior to his return this week, Spears had not been seen since losing a steel cage match to Wardlow on the May 25, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW uploaded footage of Spears’ passion-filled speech which you can watch below.

Shawn Spears in AEW

Shawn Spears debuted for AEW at their inaugural Double or Nothing Pay Per View in May 2019.

In June, Spears confirmed himself as a heel, attacking Cody Rhodes with a steel chair, earning the moniker of the ‘Chair Man of AEW.’

During Rampage, Spears returned with the ‘Perfect 10’ gimmick he had previously used in WWE as Tye Dillinger.