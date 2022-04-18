SmackDown Star Spotted At Monday’s WWE Raw

SmackDown star Butch went missing again over the weekend, but we’ve found him.

WWE is in Buffalo, New York for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from the Keybank Center. SEScoops has learned that Butch has arrived at the arena.

It’s unknown if Butch will appear on television, but he arrived to Keybank Center with Tommaso Ciampa around 1:30pm local time.

(WWE)

Former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne was recently called up to the main roster. He was renamed “Butch” and has been paired with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as part of the new Fight Night stable. Butch is unhinged and loves to fight.

Sheamus and Holland have had to restrain Butch, who has being going “missing” as part of his ongoing storyline.

On Sunday, the official WWE Twitter account asked if anybody has seen Butch, so he apparently “went missing” once again after Sheamus and Holland tied up him on Friday.

