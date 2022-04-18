Monday, April 18, 2022
Raw Preview: Double Wedding Ceremony & Lie Detector Test

By Michael Reichlin
Raw Preview April 18 2022
Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw is scheduled to take place from Buffalo, NY at the Keybank Center.

Raw will feature two championship matches, a “double wedding” and a lie detector test. Here’s what’s on tap:

  • Theory challenges Finn Balor for the United States Championship
  • Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan challenge Sasha Banks and Naomi for the Women’s tag team championships
  • R-Truth will preside over a double wedding ceremony. Dana Brooke marries Reggie and Tamina marries Tozawa.

Top superstars advertised for the show include Cody Rhodes, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

Becky Lynch claims she’s not ready to return to Raw without the Raw Women’s Championship, so we’ll see if she appears on TV.

If you’re in the Buffalo area, tickets for Raw are still on sale at Ticketmaster.

Check back later tonight for our WWE Raw Live Discussion and Results.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

