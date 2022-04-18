Raw Preview: Double Wedding Ceremony & Lie Detector Test

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw is scheduled to take place from Buffalo, NY at the Keybank Center.

Raw will feature two championship matches, a “double wedding” and a lie detector test. Here’s what’s on tap:

Theory challenges Finn Balor for the United States Championship

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan challenge Sasha Banks and Naomi for the Women’s tag team championships

Kevin Owens will administer a lie detector test on Ezekiel, who seeks to prove that he is not Elias. Are Elias and Ezekiel the same person?

R-Truth will preside over a double wedding ceremony. Dana Brooke marries Reggie and Tamina marries Tozawa.

Top superstars advertised for the show include Cody Rhodes, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

Becky Lynch claims she’s not ready to return to Raw without the Raw Women’s Championship, so we’ll see if she appears on TV.

If you’re in the Buffalo area, tickets for Raw are still on sale at Ticketmaster.

