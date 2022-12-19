Snoop Dogg’s Gold WWE Championship Found – Immediately Goes Missing Again

It may be a good while yet before Snoop Dogg and his gold WWE Championship are reunited after the title went missing this week.

On social media, the rap legend and WWE informed fans that the title had been ‘stolen’ during Snoop’s ongoing ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ tour.

Snoop, a WWE Hall of Famer as part of the celebrity wing, was presented the title by Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania 39 tickets launch party in August of this year.

Lost and Found

On Instagram, WWE shared footage of comedian Guillermo Rodriguez with the golden title, saying he won’t give it back to Snoop.

After a ‘moments later’ cut, Rodriguez revealed that he has already lost the title, and it is unclear where it is now.

Rodriguez is best known for his work on Jimmy Kimmel Live as the sidekick of the popular late-night talk show host.

WrestleMania 39

When asking for the help of fans, Snoop Dogg stressed that he needs to find the gold WWE Championship before WrestleMania 39.

Many have taken this as a sign that the rap legend will have some involvement with the show which will take place on April 1, and April 2, next year.

Snoop is no stranger to WrestleMania, having performed his cousin Sasha Banks to the ring for her WrestleMania 32 triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, California and mark the fourth two-night WrestleMania in a row.