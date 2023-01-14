Mickie James Wins Knockouts Title at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV

Mickie James‘ career lives on, and the wrestling veteran has now added another reign as Knockouts World Champion to her impressive resume.

In the main event of the show, James dethroned Jordynne Grace to start off her fifth reign as Knockouts Champion.

The finish saw Grace lock in a sleeper on the veteran, who slammed Grace into the ring post to break the hold, and leveled her with a tornado DDT to become the new champion.

Speaking backstage after the match, James spoke about the odds being stacked against her going into Hard to Kill.

Last Rodeo

In September of last year, James kicked off her Last Rodeo, vowing to retire from wrestling the next time she lost a match in pursuit of the Impact Knockouts World Championship.

The list of opponents James has defeated in that time includes Mia Yim, Taylor Wilde, and Gisele Shaw, among others.

What’s Next?

Masha Slamovich became the number one contender for the Impact Knockouts World Championship at Hard to Kill.

Mickie James’ career continues on, but the new Impact Knockouts World Champion will soon face a mammoth challenge.

Hard to Kill also saw Masha Slamovich become the new number-one contender for the Knockouts title, winning a fatal four-way.

Slamovich demolished Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, and Killer Kelly to earn a spot at James.

Impact Wrestling has yet to confirm when their title match will take place.

Slamovich debuted for Impact Wrestling in June 2019, but it was only after impressing Impact Wrestling official (and Hall of Famer) Gail Kim) that she was offered a contract in 2021.

Results

