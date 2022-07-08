Josh Alexander, Nia Jax, Chelsea Green, Adam Scherr & More Respond To WES Canceling Event

Many wrestlers speak out against the way the World Entertainment Series has handled business after the announcement of the cancellation of their debut event.

WES’ Debut Event Cancelled

On June 6, it was announced that World Entertainment Series was canceling its first event, which was scheduled for July 9. The wrestlers booked for this show have now spoken out about their experience working with the company.

The July 9 WES event had already been postponed from its original June 4 date. Prior to the event, performers such as CJ Perry (Lana), Lina Fanene (Nia Jax), and Matt Rehwoldt had pulled out of the event.

In their official statement regarding the cancellation of the event, Wrestling Entertainment Series claimed that they had no choice but to cancel the event due to several wrestlers “not showing up.” They addressed Fanene’s comments directly by saying that she was paid her deposit, changed her mind, and decided not to show up and wrestle.

Wrestlers Booked Respond

Performers who were originally booked for the event took to social media to respond to the statement.

Straight garbage to try and blame talent not showing up. I’m not a stooge but the truth will come out. Y’all are good at finding it. — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 6, 2022

I refuse to let anyone control my emotions. With that being said, I am available in the US/MEXICO/Canada/PR this weekend 7/8 – 7/11. If we worked together before let's make a deal. Stay #luchalithttps://t.co/mKD0pc4epq https://t.co/ilCkJSLVRM — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) July 6, 2022

Instead of blaming the talent who took weeks off to come work for your NEW company under the impression you could be trusted… try refunding the fans & apologizing for your lack of organization. https://t.co/PDePCzITAF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 6, 2022

. @wesofficialtv



Be better. If you love wrestling just leave it to the pros or actually do what what you say you’re going to.



“Wrestlers no showing” – ain’t ever going to be a thing. Maybe 1 or 2. But not enough to warrant cancelling a show. We love this.



?? — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 6, 2022

Even though he won’t be wrestling, due to the cancellation of the event, Mojo Rawley will be doing a free meet and greet with fans who bought tickets to WES this Sunday. For more information on this and to see Mojo’s response, click here.