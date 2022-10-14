Spoilers: Released AEW Star Makes Appearance on Rampage

Stu Grayson may have parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, but that didn’t stop him from making an appearance this week.

This week’s AEW Rampage, which will air tonight, was filmed after this week’s AEW Dynamite in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

According to sources who attended the taping, Grayson appeared during a backstage segment and earned a loud response from the fans at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Stu Grayson in AEW

Grayson spent the entirety of his AEW career as part of the Dark Order, teaming regularly with Evil Uno.

The pair made their debuts for AEW at the promotion’s first pay-per-view Double or Nothing in May 2019.

In July 2020, Uno and Grayson had their one opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, losing to then-champs Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

In May this year, it was confirmed that Grayson had left the company after the two sides failed to come to terms over a new deal.

Grayson outside of AEW

Stu Grayson may be best known for his time in AEW, but he has competed outside the promotion.

He has also wrestled for Pro Wrestling Guerilla, where he is a one-time World Tag Team Champion (with Uno.)

Grayson has also competed for Chikara, where he incorporated his love of video games into his character, using video game cartridges inserted into a slot on his tights to determine his wrestling style.

Since leaving AEW, Grayson has had just one match, teaming with Uno to unsuccessfully challenge HOG Tag Team Champions the Briscoes last month.