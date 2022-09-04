The Stage is Set for MJF To Ruin CM Punk at AEW All Out

The stage is nearly set for MJF to make a triumphant return to AEW. We last saw the brash Long island loudmouth on the June 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. This was an eventful show. Just days after losing his former enforcer Wardlow at Double or Nothing, MJF cut a “pipe bomb” promo that people will be talking about for years to come. That was also the night CM Punk broke his foot. The injury kept Punk of action for months and changed the course of AEW storylines. After some jarring detours, we’re almost back on track.

MJF hasn’t been heard from since that fateful night. Punk recently returned to action, perhaps too soon. During his absence, Jon Moxley became the Interim AEW World Champion. The belts were unified on the August 24th edition of Dynamite. Moxley steamrolled Punk in a matter of minutes.

Punk gets a shot at redemption tonight at All Out. It’s a chance for him to make things right in front of his hometown crowd and truly begin an AEW World title reign that was knocked off course due to injury three months ago. It’s also a golden opportunity for MJF to storm back into the picture and renew his blood feud with his most detested rival to date.

MJF’s Golden Opportunity

Punk and MJF had a bitter feud earlier this year, which seems like ages ago after all that’s transpired since. Punk was victorious when they clashed at Revolution. Their dog collar match was a bloody affair, as advertised. MJF lost that night, but he never lost sight of humbling and humiliating Punk.

MJF knows Punk on the verge of sweet redemption. Winning the AEW World Championship from Hangman Page was a big deal, but the stakes are much higher this time. Punk will have to muster everything he’s got to defeat Moxley.

If he does so, it will be a euphoric moment for 43 year old. He’s questioned himself, he’s wondered if “his 100%” is enough to be the best anymore. He’ll be on top of the world if he regains the title from Moxley. And if he does – it’s the perfect opportunity for MJF to emerge and shatter Punk’s world.

Tony Khan has said the AEW roster will be as strong as it’s ever been after All Out. You can’t really get there without your hottest young prospect back in the fold. MJF hates CM Punk. He’s hell-bent on becoming AEW Champion.

We’re also just a few weeks away from Grand Slam, the upcoming stadium show that will be held just miles away from where MJF grew up. AEW may have other plans in the works, but you’d be hard pressed to book a better scenario that maximizes the impact of MJF’s return and catapults him to where he belongs.