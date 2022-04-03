Steve Austin Beats Kevin Owens In His First Match In 19 Years At WWE WrestleMania 38

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin stepped back into the ring for one more time with Kevin Owens as the former Universal Champion’s guest on his KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

After Owens cut a short promo about the pathetic state of Texas, Austin came out in a t-shirt, shorts, and knee braces. Austin questioned Owens wanting to have a conversation after talking trash and looking like a jackass. Owens wondered why Austin never moved from Texas. Owens lied about wanting Austin on his show and he tricked him because he wants a fight. Owens challenged him to a no holds barred match. Austin said he had his first match in Dallas and he could have his last match in Dallas.

A referee came out. Austin put the boots to him and hit a clothesline before Austin was sent into the ring post. Owens with a suplex on the concrete floor. Austin drove Owens up the stage on the ATV and they brawled. Owens hit a stunner for 2. The finish saw Owens miss a chair shot and it hit him in the face after bouncing off the top rope. Austin with the stunner for the win.

Here's a line we never thought we'd get to say:@steveaustinBSR is really growing into this match ?#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/U3FPSwexZE — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 3, 2022

It was first reported in February that WWE had made a significant overture towards the Hall Of Famer for an in-ring return in his home state of Texas. Austin, one of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business, has not wrestled in 19 years as he decided to retire due to neck problems. That match came against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. Over the years, Austin had shot down any past rumor that he would be willing to come back.

Owens had been talking trash about the state of Texas for months leading up to the event until March 7th when he cut an in-ring promo about the WWE Hall Of Famer and how he was a broken-down man and a shell of his former self. Austin later accepted Owens’ invite to appear on the show in a promo filmed out in the desert that was praised by many where he promised to open up one last can of whoop-ass.

What are your thoughts on Austin’s return? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.