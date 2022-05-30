Sunday Night Results: Prestige Wrestling &  SHP (5/29)

Last night, two independent promotions hosted Sunday night shows. Prestige Wrestling and SHP both presented events on May 29.
We have compiled results from both independent shows below and ways to stream them.
Prestige Wrestling
Prestige Wrestling hosted its Prestige Roseland 3 – Night 2 event in Portland, Oregon. The event took place on May 29 at Roseland Theater. The event aired live on IWTV and sadly had some technical issues.
Prestige Roseland 3 – Night 2 Results
- Prestige World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) def. Bandido
- Tom Lawlor def. Scotty 2 Hotty and MV Young
- Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini)
- JAIDEN def. Jack Evans
- Taya Valkyrie vs. Masha Slamovich went to a draw
- Drexl def. AKIRA
- Sonico def. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey
- Jeff Cobb def. Rey Horus
- Miyu Yamashita def. Maki Itoh
Sean Henderson Presents
Sean Henderson Presents held its Luv Is Rage! event on May 29. The event emanated from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV.
SHP Luv Is Rage Results
- Clockwork Orange House Of Pain Match: Colby Corino def. Matt Tremont
- Death Match: Tim Donst def. Jimmy Lyon
- Ruckus def. Brandon Kirk
- ISDub Undisputed King Of Crazy Championship: Terra Calaway (c) def. Jacob Tarasso
- Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross def. Deklan Grant & Jess Moss
- Crazy 8 Match: Stan Stylez def. BK Westbrook and Bojack and Diego Hill and Duncan Aleem and Kit Osbourne and Razerwyng and Rocket and Ryan Redfield
- Reid Walker def. Steve Sanders
- Dyln McKay & Ryan Radix def. Austin Luke & Frank Bonetti
- Conor Claxton def. Chris Bradley