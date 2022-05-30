Sunday Night Results: Prestige Wrestling &  SHP (5/29)

Last night, two independent promotions hosted Sunday night shows. Prestige Wrestling and SHP both presented events on May 29.

We have compiled results from both independent shows below and ways to stream them.

Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling hosted its Prestige Roseland 3 – Night 2 event in Portland, Oregon. The event took place on May 29 at Roseland Theater. The event aired live on IWTV and sadly had some technical issues.

Prestige Roseland 3 – Night 2 Results

Prestige World Championship : Alex Shelley (c) def. Bandido

: Alex Shelley (c) def. Bandido Tom Lawlor def. Scotty 2 Hotty and MV Young

Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) def. Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini)

JAIDEN def. Jack Evans

Taya Valkyrie vs. Masha Slamovich went to a draw

Drexl def. AKIRA

Sonico def. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

Jeff Cobb def. Rey Horus

Miyu Yamashita def. Maki Itoh

Sean Henderson Presents

Sean Henderson Presents held its Luv Is Rage! event on May 29. The event emanated from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV.

SHP Luv Is Rage Results

Clockwork Orange House Of Pain Match : Colby Corino def. Matt Tremont

: Colby Corino def. Matt Tremont Death Match : Tim Donst def. Jimmy Lyon

: Tim Donst def. Jimmy Lyon Ruckus def. Brandon Kirk

ISDub Undisputed King Of Crazy Championship : Terra Calaway (c) def. Jacob Tarasso

: Terra Calaway (c) def. Jacob Tarasso Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross def. Deklan Grant & Jess Moss

Crazy 8 Match : Stan Stylez def. BK Westbrook and Bojack and Diego Hill and Duncan Aleem and Kit Osbourne and Razerwyng and Rocket and Ryan Redfield

: Stan Stylez def. BK Westbrook and Bojack and Diego Hill and Duncan Aleem and Kit Osbourne and Razerwyng and Rocket and Ryan Redfield Reid Walker def. Steve Sanders

Dyln McKay & Ryan Radix def. Austin Luke & Frank Bonetti

Conor Claxton def. Chris Bradley