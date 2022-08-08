WWE Star Being Considered For Repackaging

The new WWE regime under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon has already started making big changes to the programming.

In the past few weeks, things such as the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett has excited fans. Reports suggest that more comebacks are expected in the coming future, but this might not be all.

Mike Johnson of PWinsider was recently asked if there has been any talk of re-casting an existing talent among all the big returns.

Replying to it, the wrestling journalist revealed that former Retribution member T-Bar is a name that has been ‘bouncing around’ in recent weeks.

The report claimed that the former NXT star’s name has been mentioned ‘most prominently’ for a character change recently. Though it’s unknown if he will return to his NXT character to get a new gimmick entirely.

The former Dominik Dijakovic had a successful career in NXT. His matches with Keith Lee were praised by fans and Triple H saw him as a star.

However, Vince McMahon decided to repackage him upon his main roster call-up. He was put under a mask and renamed to T-Bar as part of the Retribution faction in September 2020.

