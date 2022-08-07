Triple H Expected To Stay Aggressive With WWE Returns

Triple H has brought a number of notable names back to WWE in the short while since he took over creative and talent relations duties, and it appears this trend will continue.

Dakota Kai recently revealed that her WWE return at the SummerSlam PPV was a last-minute call. She joined a faction that was originally shot down by Vince McMahon.

Like Kai, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their surprise return at SmackDown this week. Fightful Select noted that their comeback also came together very quickly.

In addition to these signing, the site claims that there has been talk among Triple H and other higher ups about ‘bolstering’ the main roster. Both Kross and Scarlett were mentioned in these talks.

The Game is not expected to slow down anytime soon. Several other talents have been discussed for a return and a ‘feeling out process’ has occurred.

In his very first week as the head of creative, Triple H has already held private meetings with several talents in his quest to add depth to the WWE roster.

While the report doesn’t state any names, people like Bray Wyatt and Johnny Gargano are heavily rumored for a potential return now that Vince McMahon has stepped down.