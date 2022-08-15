Konosuke Takeshita Not Interested In WWE, Plans To Return To AEW

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer that WWE may be looking to sign Konosuke Takeshita. However, it seems like Takeshita has his sights set elsewhere.

Takeshita First Excursion

Takeshita just finished up his excursion in America this month. He headed to the UK for some bouts in PROGRESS Wrestling before he returns to Japan to compete for DDT Pro Wrestling.

Takeshita competed against top AEW names such as Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Hangman Page on AEW TV and traveled around the independent scene, wrestling for various promotions.

Konosuke is already looking to return to All Elite Wrestling and he is hoping to be back in the United States in October.

Takeshita To Return To AEW

When speaking with Cultaholic, Konosuke revealed that he is looking to return to All Elite Wrestling.

“To be honest, now I’m not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope. So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October. Then if I stay in the US I can come to the UK more times. From Japan to the UK is so far but US to UK is maybe seven hours. It’s possible,” Takeshita said.

Takeshita competed at PROGRESS Wrestling over the weekend and is set to wrestle at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan on August 20.