Tammy Sytch Pleads Not Guilty to DUI Manslaughter Charge

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch has pled not guilty to several charges leveled against her following the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter.

Lasseter died in March 2022 when his vehicle was struck by the car Sytch was driving which belongs to her boyfriend James Pente.

After being arrested last month, Sytch was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

PW Insider was the first to report that Sytch entered a not guilty plea in an arraignment hearing on Tuesday and did not speak at the hearing.

If convicted, Sytch faces up to 30 years in prison for the DUI Manslaughter charge, with a four-year minimum sentence, and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sytch was represented at the hearing at S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach by defense attorney Steven deLaroche.

After the hearing, Pente spoke with The Daytona Beach News-Journal and said that Sytch regrets the events that happened in March.

“She feels absolutely terrible. I can’t emphasize it more. She just feels bad in general. Everybody’s life’s ruined.” James Pente

Pente is being sued by the Lasseter family and said he has apologized to them.

Thanks to PW Insider for the transcription.