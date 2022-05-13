Tammy Sytch Back in Jail After Judge Revokes Her Bond (Mugshot)

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch (Sunny) is back behind bars after having her $227,000 bail bond revoked.

Sytch was arrested last week and charged with nine felonies, including DUI Manslaughter, but posted bail the next day.

In a Friday morning hearing, the prosecution argued that Sytch’s three prior DUI convictions meant that revoking her bail was necessary.

Judge says no reasonable way to keep public safe from her other than complete bond revocation pic.twitter.com/XGXr9vxfCJ — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) May 13, 2022

Sytch was three-and-a-half times over the legal limit when she was tested following the three-vehicle car crash that killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter in March.

The ruling judge determined that there was no reasonable way to keep the public safe from Sytch’s reckless behavior than revoking her bond.

Sytch was handcuffed and escorted from the courtroom immediately after the judge’s ruling.

Her next court date related to this matter will be on May 31, when she faces her arrangement.

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch put in handcuffs & taken to jail. A judge revoked her bond. She’s accused of driving drunk & causing a fatal crash. Prosecutors argued she had 3 previous DUI convictions, was driving w/o a license & would be a danger to the community.@fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/qbot1UpcQd — Stephanie Buffamonte (@StephBuffamonte) May 13, 2022

The other case against Tammy Sytch

Sytch is facing nine felony charges related to the three-vehicle accident in March 2022, but this is not the only legal issue she’s dealing with.

Sytch is also expected to appear in New Jersey on May 26, in relation to a February 2022 arrest and eleven felony charges.

The charges against Sytch for the New Jersey case include DUI and reckless driving.