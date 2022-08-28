Tay Melo Shares Positive Experience with Sammy Guevara’s Ex-Fiancée

Earlier this month, AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo got married, in a ceremony attended by both AEW talent and WWE‘s Nikki A.S.H.

The couple’s wedding came mere months after the duo got engaged in June, after a brief dating period.

It was last year that Guevara proposed to his then-girlfriend Pam Nizio prior to the August 18, episode of AEW Dynamite from Guevara’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

Firing Back

Guevara and Nizio confirmed their split in December 2021, and at the time both he and Tay Melo, then Tay Conti, received backlash from fans.

Some accused the wrestlers of seeing each other prior to the Guevara-Nizio engagement ending.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo this week, Melo was confident that she did nothing wrong, and reiterated that she and Guevara dated after he and Pam broke up (via Wrestling Inc.)

“I know who I am, and I know I did nothing wrong… People just talking s***.” Tay Melo on her relationship with Sammy Guevara.

Positive Experiences

Melo and Guevara both received backlash for their relationship, but they did also receive a lot of support.

Speaking about Pam Nizio, Melo said that she and Guevara have maintained a healthy friendship and that she wanted to make sure they were both okay at the time.

“After the whole [social media] drama, she was the one that text us, to check on us.” Tay Melo on Sammy Guevara’s ex-fiancee Pam Nizio.

Melo added that when Guevara speaks about Pam, he talks about her with “a lot of respect and love.”